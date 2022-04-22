Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 22

The 2022 NBA Playoffs resume Friday night with three pivotal Game 3 matchups. The action gets started with the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 pm ET. Shortly after, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Chicago Bulls with the series tied at 1-1 . The game will tip at 8:30 pm ET. The nightcap will feature the Phoenix Suns against the New Orleans Pelicans with tipoff set for 9:30 pm ET.

Although there are only three games, that doesn’t mean bettors don’t have a large selection when it comes to player props. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props from Friday’s action courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brandon Ingram Over 24.5 Points (-120)

Ingram has been on fire this postseason. Including the play-in tournament, he has averaged 28.0 points per game. Ingram took over the second half of Game 2 against the Suns, scoring 26 points in a win. The 24-year old forward has only scored less than 24 once in this playoff stretch. Tonight will be his first home playoff game, so I expect him to put on a show for the home crowd and score at least 25 points.

Trae Young Over 2.5 Threes (-145)

The Hawks are in desperate need of a win Friday night, and their superstar will need to perform well if it is to happen. Young has struggled in the first two games of the series, but I’m expecting him to have a big game at home. He hasn’t been making it rain from deep in the series but in his career against Miami, Young averages about three triples per game. Take the over here for him in a key spot in this series.

DeMar DeRozan over 29.5 (-115)

Someone said the mid-range is dead, but don’t tell DeRozan that. He is the best in the business at hitting those shots consistently this season. DeRozan scored 41 points in Game 2 and averages about 28.0 points per game at home. With no Khris Middleton for the Bucks, expect DeRozan to take full advantage and have another monster performance.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.