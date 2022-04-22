NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, April 22

The first round of the NBA playoffs rolls on tonight with three Game 3 matchups as the Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks make the short trip south to meet the Chicago Bulls, and the Phoenix Suns make the trip out to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Pelicans. With the matchups, there’s a handful of value options you should consider for your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

Atlanta returns home tonight trying to turn things around after back-to-back subpar performances in Miami this week. There’s an urgency for the Hawks’ primary contributors to show up and that includes Gallinari, who went 0-6 from the field in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss. He put up 17 points and five rebounds in Game 1 and you can expect him to get back closer to that performance this evening.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,700

Miami, in turn, is hoping to take a commanding 3-0 lead in Atlanta tonight and it’s received nice contributions from Strus this series. He came off the bench on Tuesday and provided 14 points and four assists in 22 minutes to earn DFS users 26.25 fantasy points. Consider Strus for your lineups once again.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,700

Johnson is another good value option here as Phoenix tries to re-take the series lead in New Orleans tonight. With Devin Booker sidelined for the rest of the first round, there’s more need for the Suns role players to step up and that’s where the young forward comes in. He earned DFS users 20.0 fantasy points in Game 2, putting up 11 points and four rebounds. He should get an uptick in minutes and put up more shots tonight, so consider him for your lineup at this price point.