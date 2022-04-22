Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. Hawks NBA Showdown

The first round series between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks switches to the Peach State tonight with Game 3 taking place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Heat are trying to take a commanding 3-0 lead while the Hawks are trying to climb their way back into the series.

With so much on the line, there’s plenty of intriguing options when it comes to fantasy and DFS. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Trae Young ($17,100) - Young has been held in check this series as he’s shot just 34 percent from the field and has 11 total assists through the first two contests. The time is right for “Ice Trae” to step up with a classic performance at home as he tries to lift the Hawks back into series, so definitely consider him for a captain’s slot.

Jimmy Butler ($10,800) - Coming off a brilliant performance in Game 2, you of course have to lock Butler in as a captain option. 45 points, five rebounds, and five assists earned DFS users 64.75 fantasy points on Tuesday and while he may not necessarily duplicate that stat line Friday, he’ll still be extremely valuable to your lineup.

FLEX Plays

Danilo Gallinari ($5,600) - There’s an urgency for the Hawks’ primary contributors to show up and that includes Gallinari, who went 0-6 from the field in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss. He put up 17 points and five rebounds in Game 1 and you can expect him to get back closer to that performance this evening. He’ll be a sneaky good value play for tonight.

Max Strus ($5,400) - Strus came off the bench on Tuesday and provided 14 points and four assists in 22 minutes to earn DFS users 26.25 fantasy points. One of Miami’s strength's this year has been its depth and different players coming off the bench to provide major contributions. Consider Strus for your lineups once again.

Fades

Bam Adebayo ($8,600) - Adebayo has put up modest numbers in this series and is listed as questionable for tonight’s showdown with a left quad bruise. He’ll most likely suit up but will be limited in his effectiveness as he won’t be 100%. Fade him tonight.

Kyle Lowry ($8,000) - After coming up just short of a double-double in Game 1, Lowry had a modest showing in Game 2. He put up nine points, three rebounds, and three blocks in the win, earning DFS users just 20.75 fantasy points. It’d be smart to fade him for tonight.

The Outcome

Miami is the clear favorite to take the series but tonight's matchup should be a classic example of the underdog firing out the gates knowing it has its back against the wall. The Hawks will be comfortable in their home confines, although the true effectiveness of homecourt for this series has been called into question with the presence of Heat fans in Atlanta. Nevertheless, expect a 35+ point performance from Young as the Hawks get on the board for the series.

Final score: Hawks 108, Heat 99