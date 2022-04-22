How to watch Friday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Three games will highlight the Friday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. ESPN will feature a doubleheader during the evening while ABC will have a matchup of its own.

ESPN will begin its coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET with Game 3 of the Eastern conference showdown between the the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The Heat put down the Hawks in a 115-105 victory on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead.

Following that matchup will Game 3 of the Western Conference series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans evened the series up 1-1 with a 125-114 victory on Tuesday. Phoenix lost Devin Booker to a hamstring injury in the matchup and he’ll be out for the next two to three weeks.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The ABC game will feature the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Chicago Bulls for Game 3 of their series at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls struck back on Wednesday and evened the series at 1-1 with a 114-110 victory. The reigning champs lost Khris Middleton to an MCL sprain and he’ll miss the rest of the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.