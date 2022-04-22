 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s ESPN game between the Suns and Pelicans.

By Erik Buchinger

NBA: Playoffs-New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Suns vs. Pelicans

Date: Friday, April 22
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Suns suffered a brutal loss in Game 2. One defeat early in the series generally wouldn’t be a time to panic, but they could be without their star Devin Booker for a while. He was having a fantastic game with 31 points in 25 minutes before suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain that could sideline him for the next 2-3 weeks. Phoenix is still in good shape to win this series according to the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Suns will need a healthy Booker to get where they want to go this postseason.

The Pelicans used an impressive performance from Brandon Ingram to pick up a victory before this series heads to New Orleans. Ingram came an assist away from a triple-double as he finished with 37 points, 11 boards and 9 assists. CJ McCollum also flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. The Pelicans were hot from three-point range, knocking down 56.7 percent of their deep shots in the victory.

