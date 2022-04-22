How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Suns vs. Pelicans

Date: Friday, April 22

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Suns suffered a brutal loss in Game 2. One defeat early in the series generally wouldn’t be a time to panic, but they could be without their star Devin Booker for a while. He was having a fantastic game with 31 points in 25 minutes before suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain that could sideline him for the next 2-3 weeks. Phoenix is still in good shape to win this series according to the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Suns will need a healthy Booker to get where they want to go this postseason.

The Pelicans used an impressive performance from Brandon Ingram to pick up a victory before this series heads to New Orleans. Ingram came an assist away from a triple-double as he finished with 37 points, 11 boards and 9 assists. CJ McCollum also flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. The Pelicans were hot from three-point range, knocking down 56.7 percent of their deep shots in the victory.