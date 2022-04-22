How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls via live online stream

ABC will host Friday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Center in Chicago.

Bucks vs. Bulls

Date: Friday, April 22

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bucks are coming off a disappointing performance as they lost Game 2 as heavy favorites to split the first two games in Milwaukee. Not only was the result bad for the Bucks, but Khris Middleton left the game with a sprained MCL. He was the second-leading scorer during the regular season, and Milwaukee is not all that deep as a roster. Bobby Portis also left the game with an injury to his eye. He will be available on Friday night.

The Bulls received a fantastic performance from DeMar DeRozan in Game 2 as he went off for 41 points on 16-of-31 shots from the floor. Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach LaVine put up 20 points in the victory. Chicago knocked down 48 percent of its three-pointers, and free throws were a significant difference. The Bulls shot 14-of-15 from the line, while the Bucks made 20-of-31 foul shots.