Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Friday

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead tonight against the Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3. The Heat defeated the Hawks 115-105 in Game 2 on Tuesday, thanks to 45 points from Butler. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Heat vs. Hawks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

The Heat have clearly looked and played like the better team through the first two games of this first round matchup. In Game 2, Miami shot 48.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range. They only had two players reach double figures with Butler and Max Strus (14 points). Miami’s defense struggled as the Heat allowed Atlanta to shoot 47.1 percent from the field and the Hawks won the rebounding battle (40-34). And the Heat still won.

Atlanta showed improvement from Game 1 and got Trae Young into rhythm as he scored 25 points. However, the standout young point guard also had 10 turnovers, which is a credit to Miami’s defense. The Heat may or may not have Bam Adebayo, who is listed as questionable with a quad contusion. If he can’t play, it would be a major loss for Miami on both ends of the floor. The Hawks had an outstanding record at home this season, but the Heat will not let up in a spot to go up 3-0.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

In the first two games of this first-round series, the total points scored were 206 and 220. If there’s no Adebayo for Friday, then we could see the over in this game. The Hawks want to get up and down and score in the 110s. But they haven’t been able to do that against the Heat in this series thus far. If Adebayo does play, then it’s likely we see the under for Game 3.

