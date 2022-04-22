Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Bulls on Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will try to retake the series lead in Game 3 tonight against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls defeated the Bucks 114-110 in Game 2 Wednesday, behind 41 points from DeRozan. The Bucks are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2.5

The Bucks will have to win tonight’s game and the series without Khris Middleton, who is expected to miss at least 2 weeks with a sprained MCL. That's a huge loss for Milwaukee and is the reason why the spread has dropped down to 2.5 points. Middleton was averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. Without the All-Star guard, the Bucks will need Jrue Holiday and the combination of Brook Lopez/Bobby Portis to fill in that void.

As for the Bulls, their offense came alive on Wednesday night led by DeRozan. Chicago shot 49.4 percent from the field and 48.0 percent from three-point range. This was a complete 180 from what we saw from the Bulls offense in Game 1. If DeRozan continues his excellent play, while the Bulls get 20-plus point each from Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, they can steal Game 3.

Over/Under: Over 223

In the first two games of this series, the total points scored were 179 and 224. Heading into tonight’s Game 3, I think the game script follows what we saw in Game 2. The Bulls will get their points, while the Bucks will go on their runs and knock down some threes. Take the over.

