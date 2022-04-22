How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 34

The English Premier league enters Matchday 34 with a full slate taking place over the weekend. Manchester City will look to hold onto their one-point lead over Liverpool for the title race, as the bottom of the table heats up with Everton trying to stay out of the relegation zone, and out of reach for Burnley.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The league’s top two, Man City and Liverpool, will both be punching below their weight this weekend as they each take on teams from the bottom of the table. City will play Watford while Liverpool takes on Everton. Watford sits in 19th place, just three points behind 18th-place Burnley, while Everton is in 17th place with 29 points, four points clear of the relegation zone. City sits at the top of the table with 77 while Liverpool stays hot on their trail with 76. Assuming they both win this weekend, they’ll each have just five more matches to see who ends up on top when the season comes to an end.

Both City and Liverpool are heavily favored to win their matches, with City coming in at -900 over Watford on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Reds at -525 over Everton.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will be taking on Manchester United with big implications on the line as far as the table goes. Arsenal just logged a big 4-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, jumping three points ahead of Manchester United with a game still in hand. The Gunners now sit in fifth place, tied on points with Tottenham and just a win away from leaping into fourth, searching for that coveted final UEFA Champions League spot. Arsenal is favored to win over the Red Devils, with moneyline odds at +110 while United come in at +255.

Here’s a look at the full slate ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 34 schedule

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal v. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Leicester City v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. — CNBC

Manchester City v. Watford, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Norwich City v. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Brentford v. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, April 24

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Chelsea v. West Ham United, 9 a.m. — USA

Liverpool v. Everton, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace v. Leeds United, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo