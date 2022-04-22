Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 34

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 34 this weekend with a full slate of matches on tap. The title race is still neck-and-neck as Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the top spot, with just one point between them. The relegation zone remains tight with Everton only a point up on Burnley after the latter beat Southampton on Thursday. Teams have anywhere from four to seven games left in the regular season, with a lot of matches being postponed that still need to be made up.

Both Man City and Liverpool will be playing teams near the bottom of the table this weekend, with City taking on 19th-place Watford and Liverpool squaring off against 17th-place Everton. Assuming both sides will get a win, they’ll still just have one point between them as the season draws near an end. Manchester City will be looking to win their second straight EPL title, while Liverpool will want to reclaim it after winning in 2020 but missing out on it last season.

City’s odds to win the league at DraftKings Sportsbook sit at -250, as they’re still the favorite to claim the trophy. Liverpool isn’t too far behind, with odds at +175.

The race for fourth place is in full swing, as Tottenham currently occupy it, but they’re tied on points with Arsenal who still have a game in hand. Manchester United follow closely with 54 points, while West Ham sits at 52 points. Chelsea is in third place, but not firmly as they only have 62 points and just dropped a 4-2 result to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Not a whole lot has changed at the bottom of the table, with Norwich City still in last place with 21, just one point behind Watford. Burnley claims 18th place with 25 points, still four points behind Everton as they look to climb out of the relegation zone in the final weeks of the season.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 34 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 34