Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, April 22

15 games will highlight the Friday MLB slate and that gives you plenty of chances to score big with your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, April 22.

Guardians vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

3B Jose Ramirez ($5,800)

OF Steven Kwan ($4,800)

OF Myles Straw ($4,600)

The Cleveland Guardians will kick off a 10-game road trip this evening when heading to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees.

There’s tremendous value at the top of the linuep, starting with Ramirez, who is leading the league with a .426 batting average. Kwan has been a consistent threat to get on base in the early stages of his rookie year and has become a solid value option in DFS. Meanwhile, has also become a sneaky good fantasy add with him averaging 10.3 fantasy points per game.

Braves vs. Marlins, 7:20 p.m. ET

SP Kyle Wright ($9,300)

2B Ozzie Albies ($4,600)

1B Matt Olson ($4,300)

The Atlanta Braves will be returning home from a trip out west tonight when opening a three-game NL East series against the Miami Marlins.

Stepping on the mound for the defending champs is Wright, who has been a solid arm in the rotation so far. He has averaged 24.7 fantasy points for DFS users through two starts, striking out 15 batters and yielding just two earned runs. At the plate, Albies has produced at least 14 fantasy points in three of his last five outings and after going 0-3 vs. the Dodgers on Wednesday, he’s due for a bounce back. Meanwhile, Olson is batting .400 for the season and it’s only a matter of time before he starts adding RBIs on his stat sheet as well.

Mariners vs. Royals, 9:40 p.m. ET

2B Adam Frazier ($4,700)

1B Ty France ($4,500)

SS J.P. Crawford ($4,100)

The Seattle Mariners will begin another home series tonight when welcoming the Kansas City Royals to the Pacific Northwest.

There’s value with the M’s lineup and it starts with Frazier, who has accumulated 11 hits in his last six games. He’s only collected one RBI in the last week so he’s due for a big outing. France has emerged as a sneaky good value option in DFS and proved that by smacking a two-run homer in last night’s loss to the Rangers. Also going deep in that game was Crawford, who is batting .310 for the season.