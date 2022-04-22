Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, April 22

There is a loaded baseball slate on Friday, April 22nd. The first game will see the St. Louis Cardinals starting a divisional series against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch from Great American Ballpark will be at 6:40 p.m. ET. Every team is in action so there are a ton of options for bets to place at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are our favorite bets for Friday’s games.

MLB picks for Friday, April 22

Hunter Greene over 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Greene has already faced the Atlanta Braves’ and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineups. The Cardinals will present a tough test for the rookie, but Greene has made an early habit of showing off his plus-fastball. He has at least six strikeouts in both of his starts this season and that streak continues today.

Atlanta Braves Run Line -1.5 (+135)

The Braves must hate the West Coast as they went 3-4 on their seven-game road trip. They return home for a three-game divisional set against the Miami Marlins needing to get back on track. Starting pitcher Kyle Wright has been a bright spot in the rotation with a 1-0 record and a 1.64 ERA with 15 strikeouts through two starts. If the Atlanta lineup can wake up, they should cover the run line here.

Seiya Suzuki over 0.5 hits (-260)

This will be the second time this season that the Cubs lineup will face former teammate Jose Quintana. When they met earlier this year, Suzuki went 2-4 with two solo home runs. It was the best performance of his young career to this point. While he is hitless over his last three games, Suzuki will get out of his slump in this game and tally at least one hit.

Mike Trout over 0.5 hits (-200)

Trout has been day-to-day with a hand injury and hasn’t played since April 17th. He intends to return to the lineup on Friday in the first game of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Trout was having a down year prior to his injury hitting .267 through nine games. He has a good matchup against the left-handed Bruce Zimmermann and will come away with a base knock in his return.

