Best MLB player prop bets to consider for April 22

With plenty of games on slate Friday, there are plenty of player prop bets to consider throwing some cash on in the action-packed day of baseball. Here are three that we think have a solid chance of hitting. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 22

Hunter Greene, Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The young flame-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene has 13 strikeouts in his two starts this season. He has gone at about five innings per start and has seven and six strikeouts, respectively. The Cardinals don’t strike out a ton, but with the stuff that Greene has, getting to six shouldn’t be hard.

Miguel Cabrera, Over 0.5 Doubles (+360)

Miguel Cabrera is in search of hit No. 3,000. After going 0-3 with an intentional walk against the Yankees. Cabrera hits significantly better in night games. This season he’s hitting .556 and has two doubles. On another fun note, Cabrera only needs one more double to make 600 for his career. Take the over.

Justin Verlander, Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Justin Verlander has returned from Tommy John’s surgery as if it never happened. In two starts this season, he has 15 strikeouts with an era of 0.69. Expect Verlander to continue his dominance against the Blue Jays.

