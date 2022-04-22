MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, April 22

A full 15-game slate will usher in the weekend for the MLB today and that means there are plenty of options at your disposal to form the perfect lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here are some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Kyle Wright, Braves vs. Marlins ($9,300) — Wright steps on the mound for the reigning champs tonight and he’s been a strong option for DFS so far this season. He’s averaging 24.7 fantasy points per game and through 11 innings, he’s mowed down 15 batters on strikes while giving up just seven hits and two earned runs. Expect another solid outing from him against Miami tonight.

Drew Peterson, Mets vs. Diamondbacks ($9,000) — Peterson is easing into the year and hasn’t made too many mistakes so far, giving up no earned runs through two starts. He’ll have a favorable matchup facing a D-Backs team that is bottom five in the league in runs scored at 37 and has the worst team batting average in the majors at .176. If he gets into a rhythm, he could shut Arizona down completely.

Top Hitters

Jose Ramirez, Guardians vs. Yankees ($5,800) — Ramirez continues to lead the league in batting with a .426 average and at $5,800, you can still get him at a good value considering what he’s producing for the Guardians. He’s thriving on the road, averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game away from the friendly confines of Progressive Stadium. Lock him into your lineup tonight as the Guardians invade Yankee Stadium.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers vs. Padres ($5,600) — Freeman charged up against his former team this week, launching two home runs in three games against the Braves during their early-week series at Dodger Stadium. L.A. heads down the coast to face San Diego tonight and expect the veteran to come through big at the plate once again.

Value Pitcher

Michael Wacha, Red Sox vs. Rays ($6,600) — Wacha has quietly been great for the BoSox in the early going of the season. Through two starts where he’s pitched 9.1 innings, he has nine strikeouts while yielding just three hits and one earned run. The Rays are one of the better hitting teams in the league so far, so he’ll be challenged tonight. But he’s someone to consider as a value start if you’re confident in him.

Value Hitter

Ty France, Mariners vs. Royals ($4,500) — France has quietly been a solid producer for the Mariners in the early stages of the regular season. He has been averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game and blasted a two-run bomb along with a double in last night’s loss to the Rangers. Keep him on your DFS radar tonight and moving forward.