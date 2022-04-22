Nashville Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 23rd. This event counts as a qualifier for future Boston Marathons. This race has been around since 2000 and this will be the 21st running of the marathon as it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a reminder, Nashville is in the central time zone.

Start time

The marathon will get started at 8:20 a.m. ET and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. They will be using a wave system with the first runners getting going at 8:20 a.m. ET and 10 runners will be released every three seconds.

How to watch

The race won’t be televised or live streamed. You can track runners of the 2022 Nashville Marathon using the Runner Tracker App.

Course map

The starting line for the race is at 8th and Broadway. The finish line is at South First Street, which is right near Nissan Stadium. A full course map can be found on the 20th page of the final copy of the 2022 Nashville Marathon. A link to it can be found here. Maps for all the races at the Nashville Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found here.

Who won the last race?

Will Cadwell won the race in 2021 with a time of 2:26:34. Prior to his victory, Scott Wietecha had won the event seven years in a row. The men’s course record is 2:12:55, set by Kenyan runner Luke Kibet at the inaugural race in 2000.

Gisela Olalde had the fastest time for a female competitor in 2021, completing the race in 2:46:10. The women’s course record is 2:28:06, set by Kyrgyzstan runner Irina Bogacheva in 2003.

Weather Forecast- Accuweather

The forecast for Saturday in Nashville looks great. The high for the day will be 85 with a 7% chance of rain. In the morning, at the time of the race, it is expected to be sunny and 68 degrees. Throughout the morning the temperature will rise with some clouds, but it will be a mostly sunny day. Great weather is expected for the 2022 Nashville marathon.