Moneyline pick, best player prop for Cardinals vs Reds on Friday

eThe St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds will meet up for the first game in a three game series Friday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen only on Apple TV+.

It’s a matchup of two teams on opposite ends of the win-loss spectrum. The Cardinals (7-4) are off to a fine start this year largely because of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has been one one of the hottest hitters through the season’s first couple of weeks. He is hitting .405 with five home runs and 14 RBIs through 11 games. The Cardinals will have left-hander Steven Matz on the mound to make his third start. He has a 7.27 ERA though 8.2 innings thus far.

The Reds’ 2022 season has been pretty miserable. Since splitting a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Braves, the Reds have dropped -nine games in a row. They have been outscored 59-18 during the skid. Greene, the team’s No. 1 prospect entering the year has been one of the team’s few bright spots. The 22-year-old rookie has allowed seven runs (including four home runs) in nine innings, but as he consistently reaches and surpasses 100 mph on the radar gun, Greene’s upside is immense.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+130), Reds +1.5 (-150)

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -120, Reds +100

ML pick: Cardinals -120

It’s hard to back the Reds in any game right now as they are in such a funk offensively (10 runs in their past six games). With Arenado and Tommy Edman leading the Cardinals’ charge, they should be able to do enough damage against Greene that gives them an insurmountable advantage.

Hunter Greene over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Greene has gotten little run support in the start of his MLB career. Even with a 1-1 record and 4.35 ERA, Greene is the definition of a fireballer consistently sitting at or over 100 mph. He has faced a tough Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers lineup and had at least six strikeouts in both games. The Cards' lineup is yet another tough test, but with Greene’s plus stuff, he should be able to continue his streak and notch at least six strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.