How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the April 22nd episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, so as always, beware of spoilers.

We have the usual four matches for tonight’s show, including a title bout and a tournament qualifier.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 22nd

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’ll have another qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament tonight and it’ll be an interesting one as Adam Cole will go one-on-one with Tomohiro Ishii. This match was made possible through the burgeoning partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling as it was announced on Wednesday that the two companies will host a joint pay-per-view in June entitled Forbidden Door. We’ll see how this matchup tonight will play out.

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship tonight when going one-on-one with Marina Shafir. This will be Cargill’s 30th match and they’ve spent week building up Shafir as a potential threat to her undefeated streak. We’ll see how the champ is tested in this one.

Also on the show, Eddie Kingston will face Daniel Garcia and Lance Archer will face Serpentico.