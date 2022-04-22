Moneyline pick, best player prop for Rockies vs. Tigers on Friday

The baseball world will be focused on Detroit come Friday night. That’s when the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies will meet for the first game in a three-game series. First pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The top storyline is Miguel Cabrera’s trek to 3,000 hits. The Tigers slugger currently sits on the precipice of baseball history at 2,999.

The Rockies are off to an unexpectedly fast start in 2022, with an 8-4 record. They have the best team OPS in the Majors (.798) and rank among the top 10 in runs scored (62). C.J. Cron is a big reason for that success. No player has more homers than Cron’s six through 12 games. The Tigers (5-7) are coming off of a win against the Yankees. Detroit is only 3-3 in its past six games, but it has allowed only 15 total runs during that span. Friday’s probable starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal, has shown a lot of promise this year through two starts. He didn’t give up an earned run in 5.2 innings against Kansas City last week, and he has issued just one walk in 9.2 frames.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Rockies +1.5 (-180), Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: Tigers -130, Rockies +110

ML pick: Tigers -130

Detroit has the pitching advantage with Skubal over Antonio Senzatela; the lefty can be overpowering at times. Plus, it’s always best to fade the Rockies on the road, where they have ranked 25th or worse in team OPS in each of the past four seasons. Last year, no team had a worse road OPS (.643), and only one team scored fewer runs away from home (3.54 per game). On what promises to be an electric night inside Comerica, it’s hard to go away from the home nine here. Cabrera gets No. 3,000, and the Tigers get a victory.

Miguel Cabrera, Over 0.5 hits (-270)

The Yankees were tired of Cabrera getting hits on them so when he came up to the plate in the last game of the series with a shot at 3k hits, they intentionally walked him. Cabrera has another shot at the historic feat on Friday at home. He has never faced Senzatela before but should be able to pick up a hit in the first game of this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.