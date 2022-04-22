How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for April 22nd episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

We’re just over two weeks away from Wrestlemania Backlash and the blue brand continues to inch towards the show. A few matches have already been announced for tonight’s episode.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 22nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

From the looks of things, this appears to be a light episode as nothing major has been announced as of this writing. The marquee match for the event will be a lumberjack match featuring Sami Zayn battling Drew McIntyre. Zayn has been literally running away from McIntyre for the past two weeks and theoretically, a match where the ring is surrounded by other superstars should prevent that from happening. We’ll see what comes of this.

We’ll get a one-on-one match between Kofi Kingston and Butch on tonight’s show and it should be a showcase spot for Butch. Since he made his main roster debut, he’s been the loose cannon of Sheamus’ “Fight Night” stable and he’s spent the last few weeks attacking the New Day.

Also on the show, we’ll be sure to get more build between The Usos and RK-Bro in preparation for their tag team title unification match at Backlash. Unless they do something tonight, it appears that the speculated program between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura has been dropped and the tag program has taken priority as the main storyline. We’ll see how that advances as well as the feud between Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey ahead of their I Quit match at the ppv.