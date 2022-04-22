Moneyline pick, best player prop for Rangers vs Athletics on Friday

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Rangers will be sending Glenn Otto to the mound for his first start of the 2022 season. The Athletics will counter with Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

The Rangers (3-9) were able to get off of a five-game losing streak by picking up a win in their last game. In the three wins that Texas has won, they have scored at least eight runs in each game. Otto takes the mound for the first time this season. Last season he started six games and had an 0-3 record with a 9.26 ERA. Oakland (8-6) has won three of their last five games. Oller has started two games this season with poor results. He’s pitched 4.2 innings so far with a 13.50 ERA as he gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

Run Line: Texas -1.5

Total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Texas -135, Oakland +115

ML pick: Texas -135

This is going to be an ugly series between two teams towards the bottom of the AL West. The Rangers get the nod here for the moneyline odds pick because their lineup has more potential and upside. Both pitchers will likely get shelled, but Texas is needing its batting order to wake up as Marcus Semien and Corey Seager need to begin earning the massive offseason contracts they signed.

Corey Seager, Over 0.5 hits (-265)

Seager was hitless in his last game for the third time this season. Each of the previous two times, he has responded with at least one hit in the following game. With a plus matchup against the right-handed Oller, Seager will get back in the hit column to start this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.