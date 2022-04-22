Pick on the Moneyline for White Sox-Twins on Friday

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox had the two highest win totals for American League Central teams entering the season and start a three game series in Minnesota on Friday with a pair of young starters taking the mound.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins (-115, 8)

The White Sox send Michael Kopech out for his third start of the season after giving up just one in his first two starts and has been one of the best pitchers in terms of strikeout rate in the league, getting 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

For his career, Kopech had given up fewer home runs per nine innings than Twins starter Bailey Ober, who’s allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings in his 22 career starts, posting a career 4.42 ERA at home compared to 3.75 on the road.

The Twins back up Ober with a lineup that is hitting .202, which is second-worst in the American League, and have been dealing with an injury to leader in home runs Byron Buxton the past week.

The Twins enter this series with the worst bullpen ERA in the American League at 4.85 while the White Sox a registering a collective 3.31 bullpen ERA.

The Twins have scored three runs or fewer in five of their last six games and the White Sox pitching staff will shut them down to take Friday’s series opener.

The Play: White Sox -105

