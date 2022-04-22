How Khris Middleton injury impacts Bucks series vs. Bulls, title odds

The Milwaukee Bucks head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of their playoff series without All-Star guard Khris Middleton. Middleton suffered a sprained MCL in Game 2 and will miss at least 2 weeks, ruling him out fo the rest of the first round.

With Middleton officially out for the rest of the series, the defending champions have seen their series and NBA title odds dramatically decrease. Here’s a look at how Middleton’s injury has shifted the postseason lines for Milwaukee.

Bucks odds to win series: -270 (opened -700)

This number climbed up to -1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook and went a bit higher with Milwaukee’s Game 1 win. Losing an All-Star and a game will quickly change things, especially if that game costs you homecourt advantage. The Bucks are still favored to win this series, but it’ll now take a bigger effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and the supporting cast.

Bucks odds to win NBA title: +900 (+475 entering first round)

For those backing the Bucks to get out of the first round, this could be excellent value. Milwaukee was only behind the Suns when it came to title odds, but have now fallen behind Warriors, Celtics and Heat. Middleton is expected to be back at some point this season, so the Bucks could still be intact as a “Big 3” by the time a Finals series rolled around. For those backing Milwaukee to get out fo the first round, this is a strong value bet.