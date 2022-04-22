How Devin Booker injury impacts Suns series, title odds

The Phoenix Suns looked to be on their way to a 2-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans before Devin Booker went to the locker room. Booker appeared to be fine as he walked back to the bench, but the news did come out that he had suffered a hamstring strain and would be out for the rest of the game. Further testing revealed a Grade 1 strain, which will cost Booker between 2-3 weeks.

That likely puts him out for the rest of this first round series, which is now tied 1-1. The Suns were heavy favorites to win this series and eventually the NBA title, but how has Booker’s injury impacted Phoenix’s odds?

Suns odds to win series: -295 (opened -1000)

With Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges on the floor, the Suns are still favored to win the series per DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans has created some tension by stealing homecourt advantage but the Pelicans have been too inconsistent this season to pose a real threat to the Suns. Phoenix was the the best team in the league for a reason and managed to stay in the driver’s seat after the All-Star break without some key contributors. Booker is the team’s best player but Phoenix has enough to advance past this series.

Suns odds to win NBA title: +425 (+255 entering first round)

The Suns are now behind only the Warriors when it comes to title odds. The good news fro those backing Phoenix is a hypothetical matchup with Golden State wouldn’t happen until the conference finals. That means Booker would likely be back and at 100 percent, assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery. The Suns are full strength with Booker would likely be favored over the Warriors given the initial title odds entering the playoffs. There’s some additional value here for those wanting to double down on Phoenix.