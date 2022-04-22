How to watch, what to watch for Panthers vs. Generals in Week 2 of 2022 USFL season

The first game of the USFL’s Week 2 slate will feature the Michigan Panthers taking on the New Jersey Generals on Friday, April 22nd as both franchises look for their first victory following opening week losses. The Generals lost the first game of the league’s return last weekend 28-24 to the Birmingham Stallions, and the Panthers fell short in a low-scoring 17-12 loss to the Houston Gamblers.

How to watch Generals vs. Stallions

Game date: Friday, April 22

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Generals -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline odds: Generals -115, Panthers -105

Best bet: Under 41

It would be fantastic if you could get this number at 41.5 as 41 is a key number when it comes to total betting, but there’s still a good shot this is a low-scoring game. Plenty of eyeballs were on the opening game of the season that featured a few early touchdowns, so this number could be a little inflated even as low as it is. Defense seems to generally be ahead of the offense early in these spring leagues, so the under will be the way to go on Friday night.

