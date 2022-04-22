USFL TV schedule for Week 2 in 2022 USFL season

The USFL is back for Week 2 of the league’s return following an entertaining opening weekend.

All eight teams will be in action this weekend with one matchup on Friday (Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals), two on Saturday (Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars and Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers) and one more on Sunday afternoon (New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits).

The league came back with fireworks early in Game 1 of Week 1 when the Generals and Stallions each scored touchdowns on the opening possession before the offenses cooled of. That was until the fourth quarter when neither team could stop scoring in a thrilling finish as Birmingham scored the go-ahead touchdown with just seconds remaining. It was a fantastic opening game for the league, and hopefully we’ll get more of that.

Fans can bet on all the games through DraftKings Sportsbook, and oddsmakers suggest this weekend will be filled with close, low-scoring contests. Every total is set at 41 or lower, and no team is favored by more than a touchdown.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Week 2 of the USFL with dates, times and TV info.

All times listed are ET.

USFL TV schedule: Week 2

Friday, 8 p.m.— Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals — USA

Saturday, 12 p.m. — Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars — FOX

Saturday, 7 p.m. — Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers — FS1

Sunday, 3 p.m. — New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — NBC, Peacock