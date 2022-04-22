Full list of odds for Week 2 of the USFL season

After a successful Week 1 in Birmingham, AL, the USFL is back with its Week 2 slate this weekend and we have odds for the four games on tap at Protective Stadium.

According to the oddsmakers, tonight’s matchup between the New Jersey Generals and Michigan Panthers appears to be the biggest coinflip with the Generals entering as a slight one-point favorite. Both teams fell by one score in Week 1 with the Panthers faltering in a 17-12 loss to the Houston Gamblers and the Generals getting clipped 28-24 by the Birmingham Stallions by way of a last-minute touchdown drive.

The biggest favorites this weekend are the Philadelphia Stars, who are a touchdown-favorite over the Pittsburgh Maulers. That’s most likely due to the Maulers managing just one field goal in their 17-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits on Monday.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 2 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Generals vs. Panthers

Point spread: Generals -1

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Generals -110, Panthers -110

Stars vs. Maulers

Point spread: Stars -7

Total: 35

Moneyline: Stars -310, Maulers

Stallions vs. Gamblers

Point spread: Stallions -3

Total: 41

Moneyline: Stallions -145, Gamblers +125

Breakers vs. Bandits

Point spread: Bandits -2.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Bandits -140, Breakers +120

