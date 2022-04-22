USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 2

The USFL made its official debut last weekend in Birmingham, AL, and is back with its Week 2 slate. All games will kick off at Protective Stadium

The festivities will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network when the Michigan Panthers battle the New Jersey Generals. Both teams are looking for their first victories after suffering setbacks in their respective season openers last weekend.

Saturday’s schedule will feature two games and get going at noon ET with the Pittsburgh Maulers facing the Philadelphia Stars on Fox. Later that evening at 7 p.m. ET, the Birmingham Stallions will face the Houston Gamblers on FS1.

Rounding out the weekend will be a Sunday afternoon showdown at 3 p.m. ET between the New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits. That game will air on both NBC and the Peacock app.

All times noted are ET.

USFL TV schedule: Week 2

Friday, 8 p.m.— Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals — USA

Saturday, 12 p.m. — Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars — FOX

Saturday, 7 p.m. — Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers — FS1

Sunday, 3 p.m. — New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — NBC/Peacock