Report: 76ers C Joel Embiid has torn ligament in thumb, will play through issue

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the cusp of making the second round of the 2022 playoffs with a 3-0 over the Toronto Raptors heading into Saturday’s Game 4. A big reason for that lead is center Joel Embiid, who was the MVP frontrunner for much of the season according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Embiid has had injury issues in the past and now, the 76ers center has another problem to deal with.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Embiid is believed to have suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, per Shams Charania. This doesn’t rule the 76ers center out of any games as he’ll play through the issue, but there will be some pain for Embiid going forward.

There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

The big man is averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in this first round series, highlighted by a game-winning three-pointer in overtime to lift the 76ers to a 3-0 lead.