Kyle Lowry leaves Game 3 vs. Hawks with leg injury, will not return

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, causing him to exit the game. The team has officially ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

Lowry has been a solid presence for the Heat on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He was the big offseason acquisition for Miami with the postseason in mind. He leaves Game 3 with six points, five assists and four rebounds.

If Lowry cannot go in Game 4, look for the Heat to lean more on Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent at the point guard spot. Strus has been starting of late, and Herro is excelling in his bench role. If Lowry is out, Vincent might be the candidate to get starts for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is also strong as the primary offensive initiator, so the Heat have some options if Lowry is out.