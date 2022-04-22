 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Lowry leaves Game 3 vs. Hawks with leg injury, will not return

The Heat PG suffered the injury in the third quarter.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three
Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, causing him to exit the game. The team has officially ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

Lowry has been a solid presence for the Heat on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He was the big offseason acquisition for Miami with the postseason in mind. He leaves Game 3 with six points, five assists and four rebounds.

If Lowry cannot go in Game 4, look for the Heat to lean more on Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent at the point guard spot. Strus has been starting of late, and Herro is excelling in his bench role. If Lowry is out, Vincent might be the candidate to get starts for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is also strong as the primary offensive initiator, so the Heat have some options if Lowry is out.

