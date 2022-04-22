Jaxson Hayes gets ejected in Game 3 vs. Suns after committing Flagrant 2 foul

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost center Jaxson Hayes for the rest of Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns after he was ejected for committing a Flagrant 2 foul. Hayes finishes with four points and six rebounds in the contest.

Jaxson Hayes playing the wrong sport man pic.twitter.com/EsIXBVhsUy — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) April 23, 2022

The Pelicans have taken homecourt advantage from the Suns after a Game 2 win, but losing a starter in Hayes is a tough blow in what is a close game. Look for Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones and Larry Nance Jr. to get more minutes in the frontcourt with Hayes out. Nance Jr. is likely to be the replacement option given his athleticism and fluidity, which is more comparable with Hayes alongside Valanciunas.

The Suns were 1.5-point favorites in this game per DraftKings Sportsbook even with Devin Booker on the sidelines with a hamstring strain. He’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks, which gives the Pelicans a great chance to make this a competitive series.