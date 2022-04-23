Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte predictions: How the public is betting Saturday’s heavyweight title bout

On Saturday, April 23rd, there will be a huge PPV across the pond. Queensberry Promotions brings a seven-fight card that will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. None of the fights on the card are bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The PPV will be available on ESPN+PPV.

The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. This could change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding the main event.

Moneyline betting splits

Fury is favored in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -550 in the two-way market, while Whyte sits at +400. The betting public has leaned on Fury to win, with 88 percent of handle and 93 percent of bets.

Total rounds betting splits

Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with the over priced at +105 and the under priced at -130. 51 percent of handle and 82 percent of bets are on the over.

Winning method betting splits

Fury winning by a KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored winning method at -150 and is getting most of the action. 83 percent of handle and 82 percent of total bets is on a Fury stoppage. 15 percent of handle and 8 percent of total bets is on a Fury decision or technical decision. 1 percent of handle and 5 percent of bets is on a Whyte decision or technical decision and 0.3 percent of handle and 4 percent of total bets is on a Whyte stoppage. 0.2 percent of handle and 1.3 percent of total bets is on a draw.

