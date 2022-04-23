Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

Saturday, April 23rd will feature a huge boxing PPV. Queensberry Promotions will host a PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are seven boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.

Fury enters the bout as a heavy favorite, with moneyline odds at -500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Whyte’s moneyline odds are at +400, with oddsmakers projecting the bout to end early, giving plus-odds to go the distance at +180. Fury’s odds to win by KO, TKO or DQ are at -150 heading into match day.

How to watch Fury vs. Whyte

Date: Saturday, April 23

Event start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Main ring walks (Approx.): 4:00 p.m. ET

PPV cost: $69.99

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV — meaning you’ll need to purchase the PPV event separately in order to watch. Once you’ve purchased Fury vs. Whyte, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app. The undercard for Fury vs. Whyte will be available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

Full Card for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte