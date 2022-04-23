 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, April 23rd as Tyson Fury battles Dillian Whyte. Here are all the live stream details you need.

Tyson Fury (L) and Dillian Whyte (R) face-off during the press conference prior to their WBC heavyweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium on April 20, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Saturday, April 23rd will feature a huge boxing PPV. Queensberry Promotions will host a PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are seven boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.

Fury enters the bout as a heavy favorite, with moneyline odds at -500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Whyte’s moneyline odds are at +400, with oddsmakers projecting the bout to end early, giving plus-odds to go the distance at +180. Fury’s odds to win by KO, TKO or DQ are at -150 heading into match day.

How to watch Fury vs. Whyte

Date: Saturday, April 23
Event start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Main ring walks (Approx.): 4:00 p.m. ET
PPV cost: $69.99

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV — meaning you’ll need to purchase the PPV event separately in order to watch. Once you’ve purchased Fury vs. Whyte, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app. The undercard for Fury vs. Whyte will be available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

Full Card for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

  • Main event: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte; WBC and Ring Magazine world heavyweight titles
  • Anthony Cacace vs. Jhonatan Romero; Super featherweight
  • Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball; Featherweight
  • David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey; Heavyweight
  • Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski; Light heavyweight
  • Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach; Light heavyweight
  • Royston Barney Smith vs. Michael Walton; Super featherweight

