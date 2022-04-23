What time will Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight start on April 23rd

Queensberry Promotions will hold a huge PPV across the pond on Saturday, April 23rd. The PPV will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are seven boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.

The PPV will be available on ESPN+ PPV. With the time difference, the PPV gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. The main event time is subject to change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding them.

Fury will put his titles and his undefeated record on the line. He enters 31-0-1 with 22 victories by knockout. Most recently in October of 2021, he fought Deontay Wilder for the second time. This fight ended in a similar fashion to the first with Fury picking up the victory. He won with a left hook and overhand right combo. Fury is the favorite with -550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Whyte has a 28-2 record with 19 knockouts under his belt. In August of 2020, Whyte took the second loss of his career to Alexander Povetkin as he suffered a fifth-round knockout. He responded in their rematch with a fourth-round victory by a left hook in March of 2021. Whyte had a bout scheduled for October 2021 against Otto Wallin, but it was canceled, so officially Whyte hasn’t boxed in over a year. He’ll have a tough test taking on Fury, where Whyte is the +400 underdog.

Full Card