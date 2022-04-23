How much are Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury faces off against Dillian Whyte on Saturday afternoon in London, in a fight Fury claims will be his last bout. The WBC and Ring Magazine champ could put himself in position to fully unify the heavyweight division, but he insists this will be his final bout.

Whether he decides to continue fighting or not, Fury will come out of Saturday’s title bout at Wembley Stadium with a hefty pay day. Fury will receive 80% of a purse bid that will total approximately $29.5 million. Frank Warren won the bidding with a $41 million purse bid. Whyte will receive $7.4 million and the winner will claim an additional $4.1 million.

The winner of this bout theoretically could then fight the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Usyk beat Joshua last September via clear unanimous decision to claim the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. The two are scheduled to fight on July 23rd.

If Fury handles his business on Saturday, that will give him an extended break to decide if he actually wants to retire, or if he wants to set up a mega-bout with the Usyk-Joshua winner. Assuming there is not a busy fight thrown in, it would set up what would likely be the biggest pay day Fury and the Usyk-Joshua winner have ever had.