NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the 2022 Geico 500

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Talladega for the Geico 500 race that is scheduled for Sunday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama and can be seen on FOX.

Qualifying for the event will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will air on FS1. All vehicles will go one lap around the track in the first round of qualifying with the top 10 transferring to the final round where vehicles will go another lap.

Ryan Blaney is the current favorite to win the race at +1000 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is coming off a victory in a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and is getting +1600 odds to win his second consecutive race. Brad Keselowski was the winner of last year’s Geico 500 and is listed with +1400 odds.

Here is a look the starting lineup for the 2022 Geico 500.