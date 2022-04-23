 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the 2022 Geico 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Talladega for the Geico 500 race that is scheduled for Sunday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama and can be seen on FOX.

Qualifying for the event will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will air on FS1. All vehicles will go one lap around the track in the first round of qualifying with the top 10 transferring to the final round where vehicles will go another lap.

Ryan Blaney is the current favorite to win the race at +1000 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is coming off a victory in a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and is getting +1600 odds to win his second consecutive race. Brad Keselowski was the winner of last year’s Geico 500 and is listed with +1400 odds.

Here is a look the starting lineup for the 2022 Geico 500.

2022 Geico 500 Entry List

Position Driver Car #
Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 David Ragan 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Greg Biffle 44
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 J.J. Yeley 55
36 Noah Gragson 62
37 Landon Cassill 77
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation