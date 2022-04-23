 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the 2022 Geico 500 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Geico 500 qualifying on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway via live online stream.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Schluter Systems Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 which is the 10th race of the season. Prior to the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1.

There is a unique qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Geico 500

Date: Saturday, April 23rd
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Geico 500 Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 David Ragan 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Greg Biffle 44
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 J.J. Yeley 55
36 Noah Gragson 62
37 Landon Cassill 77
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

