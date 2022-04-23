How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the 2022 Geico 500 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 which is the 10th race of the season. Prior to the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1.

There is a unique qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Geico 500

Date: Saturday, April 23rd

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App