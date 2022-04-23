NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for 2022 Geico 500

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Talladega, Alabama for this weekend’s race. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 24th. This will be the 10th race of the season. Prior to the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1.

The qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway is a little different than what we are used to seeing. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+600), Alex Bowman (+600), William Byron (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) as the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the 2022 Geico 500.