NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for 2022 Geico 500

The Geico 500 takes place on Sunday, April 24 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, and Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Talladega, Alabama for this weekend’s race. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 24th. This will be the 10th race of the season. Prior to the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1.

The qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway is a little different than what we are used to seeing. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+600), Alex Bowman (+600), William Byron (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) as the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the 2022 Geico 500.

2022 Geico 500 Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 David Ragan 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Greg Biffle 44
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 J.J. Yeley 55
36 Noah Gragson 62
37 Landon Cassill 77
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

