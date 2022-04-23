 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Zurich Classic on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Zurich Classic tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA. We have a full list of tee times.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay react after playing hole 18 during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Zurich Classic, and it’s all Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele who are 18 holes from being wire-to-wire winners at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans.

But with a score of -29 after three rounds and a five-shot lead over Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, they look to be running away with it ahead of the final day alternate shot format on Sunday.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened as the second choice on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook with a +800 price. But in the best ball format on Thursday and Saturday, Cantlay and Schauffele shot a -13 59 and a -12 60 to run away and hide from the rest of the leaderboard. They are now -650 to take home the trophy, with the team of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel at -23 the closest on the odds board at +1100.

The final round gets underway Sunday with ESPN+, and PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 10:30 a.m. ET until the final stroke. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Sunday.

2022 Zurich Classic Final Round

Time (ET) Team 1 Player 1 Player 2 Team 2 Player 1 Player 2
1:50 PM Team 1 Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Team 2 Garrick Higgo Branden Grace
1:39 PM Team 1 Sam Burns Billy Horschel Team 2 Jason Day Jason Scrivener
1:28 PM Team 1 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark Team 2 Aaron Rai David Lipsky
1:17 PM Team 1 Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard Team 2 Justin Lower Dylan Wu
1:06 PM Team 1 Matthew NeSmith Taylor Moore Team 2 Shane Lowry Ian Poulter
12:55 PM Team 1 Bubba Watson Harold Varner III Team 2 Brian Stuard Russell Knox
12:39 PM Team 1 Doc Redman Sam Ryder Team 2 Keegan Bradley Brendan Steele
12:28 PM Team 1 Sungjae Im Byeong Hun An Team 2 Talor Gooch Max Homa
12:17 PM Team 1 Patrick Rodgers Brandon Wu Team 2 Hank Lebioda Chase Seiffert
12:06 PM Team 1 Callum Tarren David Skinns Team 2 Scott Piercy Sean O'Hair
11:55 AM Team 1 Tyler Duncan Adam Schenk Team 2 Justin Rose Henrik Stenson
11:44 AM Team 1 Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett Team 2 Scottie Scheffler Ryan Palmer
11:33 AM Team 1 Matt Wallace Sam Horsfield Team 2 Will Zalatoris Davis Riley
11:17 AM Team 1 Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Team 2 Curtis Thompson Nick Hardy
11:06 AM Team 1 Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa Team 2 Charl Schwartzel Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:55 AM Team 1 Kevin Kisner Scott Brown Team 2 Brendon Todd Chris Kirk
10:44 AM Team 1 James Hahn Kevin Chappell Team 2 Michael Gligic Ryan Armour
10:33 AM Team 1 Doug Ghim Matthias Schwab Team 2 Kyle Stanley Camilo Villegas
10:22 AM Team 1 Kurt Kitayama Kiradech Aphibarnrat Team 2 Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger
10:15 AM Team 1 Bill Haas Jay Haas

