Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Zurich Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Zurich Classic, and it’s all Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele who are 18 holes from being wire-to-wire winners at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans.

But with a score of -29 after three rounds and a five-shot lead over Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, they look to be running away with it ahead of the final day alternate shot format on Sunday.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened as the second choice on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook with a +800 price. But in the best ball format on Thursday and Saturday, Cantlay and Schauffele shot a -13 59 and a -12 60 to run away and hide from the rest of the leaderboard. They are now -650 to take home the trophy, with the team of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel at -23 the closest on the odds board at +1100.

The final round gets underway Sunday with ESPN+, and PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 10:30 a.m. ET until the final stroke. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Sunday.