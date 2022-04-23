How to watch the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 23 after two weeks off. The 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live.

The race is 113 laps and usually lasts just around two hours and 20 minutes, give or take. Tyler Reddick won the event in 2019 with a time of 2:22:02 and Justin Haley won in 2020 with a time of 2:12:02. Jeb Burton is the reigning winner running the rain-shortened 2021 race in 1:43:13, with his odds for a repeat victory sitting at +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at +700.

How to watch the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Saturday, April 23rd

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Ag-Pro 300 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.