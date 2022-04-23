 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Ag-Pro 300 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By TeddyRicketson
The NASCAR Track Drying Team works to dry the track during a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 23 after two weeks off. The 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live.

The race is 113 laps and usually lasts just around two hours and 20 minutes, give or take. Tyler Reddick won the event in 2019 with a time of 2:22:02 and Justin Haley won in 2020 with a time of 2:12:02. Jeb Burton is the reigning winner running the rain-shortened 2021 race in 1:43:13, with his odds for a repeat victory sitting at +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at +700.

How to watch the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Saturday, April 23rd
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Ag-Pro 300 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Position Driver Car # Time
1 Ty Gibbs 54 52.567
2 Austin Hill 21 52.591
3 Jeffrey Earnhardt 3 52.604
4 Sheldon Creed 2 52.684
5 Ryan Vargas 6 52.737
6 Daniel Hemric 11 52.754
7 Ryan Sieg 38 52.777
8 Landon Cassill 10 52.797
9 Kaz Grala 48 52.799
10 Drew Dollar 18 52.81
11 Anthony Alfredo 23 52.912
12 Justin Allgaier 7 52.912
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16 52.957
14 Sam Mayer 1 52.979
15 Brandon Jones 19 52.988
16 Josh Berry 8 52.994
17 Brandon Brown 68 53.001
18 Brett Moffitt 02 53.003
19 Noah Gragson 9 53.087
20 Riley Herbst 98 53.125
21 Alex Labbe 36 53.137
22 Jeb Burton 27 53.193
23 Caesar Bacarella 45 53.212
24 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 53.242
25 Mason Massey 91 53.258
26 Josh Williams 78 53.301
27 Matt Mills 5 53.364
28 J.J. Yeley 66 53.483
29 Bayley Currey 4 53.496
30 Chandler Smith 26 53.527
31 Myatt Snider 31 53.628
32 Shane Lee 53 53.63
33 Gray Gaulding 47 53.641
34 Jeremy Clements 51 53.691
35 Natalie Decker 13 53.695
36 Jesse Iwuji 34 53.701
37 David Starr 08 53.727
38 Joey Gase 35 53.727
39 Kyle Sieg 39 53.749
40 Ryan Ellis 44 53.765
41 C.J. McLaughlin 28 61.818

