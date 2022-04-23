What time is the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 23 with the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live. The race is 113 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. The last three races lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, 2 hours and 12 minutes, and 2 hours and 22 minutes.

The 2021 race was shortened due to rain with just 90 laps completed, but Jeb Burton was credited as the winner. Brandon Jones is the most recent winner of an Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8th.

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to come away with a victory on Saturday with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson tied for the second best odds with +800 odds. Burton’s odds for a repeat win sit at +1800.