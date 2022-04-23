Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 23

Four NBA playoff games are on the slate for Saturday, April 23rd with action starting early in the afternoon and concluding late at night. Plenty of money-making opportunities are available, and here’s a look at some of the best player prop bets to make throughout the day with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell U30.5 points (-110)

Utah Jazz guard Mitchell scored more than 30 points in all three games of the series with the Dallas Mavericks, but that streak will end Saturday. He will get a ton of shots up, but the Jazz should be putting in a lot of their effort toward the defensive end as they look to avoid going down 3-1. Mitchell averaged just under 26.0 points per game during the regular season, so it’s unlikely he will continue to keep this scoring streak going especially against the Mavericks, which rank dead in pace, meaning possessions will be limited.

Ja Morant U1.5 3-pointers (+105)

The Minnesota Timberwolves allowed a ton of 3-point attempts against them this season, but Morant is not taking advantage of it this series. The Memphis Grizzlies star’s production has not come from beyond the arc, as he is just 3-for-9 during this series on the deep ball. Morant hasn’t averaged more than 1.5 made 3-pointers per game in any of his first three NBA seasons, so you’re getting incredible value with plus odds on Saturday night.

Kyrie Irving O33.5 points + assists (-110)

The first two games of the Brooklyn Nets series certainly did not go so well for Irving as he struggled shooting from the floor in Game 2 and lost $50,000 in Game 1. All eyes will be on him to put on a big performance in front of the home crowd, and he will deliver. During the regular season, Irving averaged 33.3 combined points and assists, but he will add a little extra on Saturday night following a poor performance in Game 2.

