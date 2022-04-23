NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 23

Four games will be featured in Saturday’s NBA slate of playoff matchups with plenty of value on the board. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,300

If you are looking to go extremely cheap with your small forward/power forward slot and go heavy elsewhere, Anderson could provide some value. His playoff numbers are below his regular season stats across the board, but projecting a better output is worth the risk as his price continues to decline. The points may not be there, but he should do some damage in other aspects of the game especially in a matchup with two teams that like to maximize possessions with quick pace.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, $4,500

The Utah Jazz are in must-win mode as they need to avoid a 3-1 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks, and Clarkson has been putting up decent numbers in postseason play. Clarkson is getting his points, but his numbers in other categories haven’t been there. Those should be coming soon, and he has not come close to his usual production when it comes to three-point attempts. There is plenty of value if he gets to get his shots up from deep.

Daniel Theis, Boston Celtics, $4,400

The Boston Celtics won the first two games of their series against the Brooklyn Nets as they head on the road, and you could do some damage with Theis as the big man in your DFS lineup. He was effective in Game 2, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor and played well down the stretch of the regular season with points and rebounds. You’re getting good value with him at your center position.