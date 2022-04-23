Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Showdown

The Utah Jazz will look to even their first round series with the Dallas Mavericks and avoid a 3-1 deficit as the two franchises get ready for Game 4 on Saturday, April 23rd. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Heading into a very important game of this series, let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($18,300) - At the time of this writing, the Dallas Mavericks star is listed as questionable, though he appears likely to be available to make his postseason debut on Saturday. Despite the injury and high price, he is worth a look as your captain as a true stat sheet filler.

Donovan Mitchell ($15,900) - You will get a lot in the scoring department from the Jazz guard as his shooting attempts have increased during the postseason. His three-point shooting has been down recently but if he starts to connect from deep, Mitchell could be in for a monster night because he may need to carry this team.

FLEX Plays

Mike Conley ($7,000) - The Jazz point guard has not played all that well during this series, but that creates some value as the price point drops. He is in his 15th NBA season, so a mini slump should not get to him all that much. Utah cannot win this series without better production from Conley, and he should be ready to let the 3-pointers fly with confidence on Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson ($5,200) - You will get plenty of value with Clarkson in your lineup as he has played well during this series especially from a scoring department, though stats in other categories have been slightly underwhelming. Clarkson will likely go back to shooting more 3-pointers and if he starts hitting, you’re getting tremendous value with this cheap price.

Fades

Jalen Brunson ($9,400) - Somebody needed to pick up the slack without Doncic for the first three games of the series, and Brunson has stepped up and become that guy, averaging 32.0 points per game. He will be far less relied upon assuming Doncic is ready to go and his price has skyrocketed due to recent success, crushing the value he once had.

Reggie Bullock ($6,000) - Reggie Bullock’s playing time has increased significantly with Doncic out of the lineup, and the statistics have come with him. With Doncic likely back, Bullock should go back to his role as a three-point shooting threat with much less time on the floor.

The Outcome

The Jazz are favored to win this game, and they have every reason to come away with a victory even with the likely return of Doncic. Utah is at home where it played very well throughout the regular season, and the Jazz should be motivated to make sure this game does not get away from them as a 3-1 series deficit would be tough to come back from.

Final score: Jazz 108, Mavericks 99