How to watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games on TNT and ESPN.

By Nick Simon

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Three Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Four games will highlight the Saturday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. TNT will have a doubleheader in the afternoon before ESPN follows up with a doubleheader at night.

TNT will begin its coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the Eastern conference series between the the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. Philly is trying to pull off the four-game sweep and become the first team in this year’s playoff field to advance to the second round.

Following that matchup will Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs have been powered by Jalen Brunson and took a 2-1 lead on Thursday. They’re planning on having superstar guard Luka Doncic back out on the floor for this one.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

ESPN will begin its coverage with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The series shifts to Brooklyn after the Celtics successfully defended their home court and took a 2-0 lead earlier in the week.

The day will wrap up with Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET. Memphis erased a 26-point second half deficit on Thursday to stun the Wolves and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

