How to watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Four games will highlight the Saturday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. TNT will have a doubleheader in the afternoon before ESPN follows up with a doubleheader at night.

TNT will begin its coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the Eastern conference series between the the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. Philly is trying to pull off the four-game sweep and become the first team in this year’s playoff field to advance to the second round.

Following that matchup will Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs have been powered by Jalen Brunson and took a 2-1 lead on Thursday. They’re planning on having superstar guard Luka Doncic back out on the floor for this one.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

ESPN will begin its coverage with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The series shifts to Brooklyn after the Celtics successfully defended their home court and took a 2-0 lead earlier in the week.

The day will wrap up with Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET. Memphis erased a 26-point second half deficit on Thursday to stun the Wolves and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.