How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors with tipoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The 76ers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Raptors

Date: Saturday, April 23

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Philadelphia heads into this game up 3-0 in the series and just needs one more win to advance to the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Center Joel Embiid has been as good to start the postseason as he was in the regular season. He is averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds through three games. Point guard Tyrese Maxey has been balling out and is averaging 26.7 points to start the series.

Toronto has its back against the wall and will be knocked out of the playoffs with one loss. A 3-0 deficit isn’t insurmountable, it’s just highly unlikely. The Raptors put up their biggest fight in the third game as they forced OT and lost by only three points. OG Anunoby has been a bright spot on the Raptors team, averaging 24.0 points per game.