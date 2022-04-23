How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

Date: Saturday, April 23

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavs are up 2-1 heading into the fourth game of the series. Luka Doncic is expected to make his postseason debut in Game 4 but is still listed as questionable. In his absence, point guard Jalen Brunson has put the team on his back. Through three games he is averaging 32.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. If Dallas wants a deep playoff run, center Dwight Powell needs to step up because his 1.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17 minutes per game aren’t going to cut it against the best of the West.

Utah’s game plan seems pretty straightforward. Donovan Mitchell will score all the points, and Rudy Gobert will grab all the boards. Outside of that dynamic duo, small forward Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 25.0 points per game. Utah’s game plan is solid, but the return of Doncic looms. The Jazz need to pick up this home win before heading back to Dallas for Game 5.