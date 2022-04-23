How to watch Celtics vs. Nets via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Celtics vs. Nets

Date: Saturday, April 23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston held strong at home and is up 2-0 ahead of the third game of this series. Jayson Tatum was immortalized with his last-second buzzer-beater in Game 1 to help the Celtics draw first blood in the series. Through two games, he is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Teammate Jaylen Brown has been a strong supporter, averaging 22.5 points while center Al Horford is averaging a double-double with 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. The Celtics are also getting key defensive star Robert Williams back in a limited capacity.

Brooklyn has two losses despite the stellar play of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. Durant has similar stats with 25.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds through two games. The Nets are in desperate need of Andre Drummond to step up his play because averaging 6.5 points and four rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game aren’t going to make an impact against Boston’s interior defenders.