How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Date: Saturday, April 23

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis is up 2-1 in this series and is looking for another huge road win in Game 4 before heading back home for Game 5. Ja Morant has been the standout, averaging 23.7 points and 9.3 assists per game in the playoffs. Steven Adams is coming off the bench and only averages 13.5 minutes per game, but he hasn’t scored yet in the postseason and is averaging 1.5 rebounds per game. Memphis is going to have to get Morant more support as well as try to shut down Karl-Anthony Towns to keep this momentum going.

Speaking of Towns, he is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 boards per game in the postseason. Small forward Anthony Edwards has been a star for the Timberwolves, averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Minnesota got off to a strong start in the playoffs but has since suffered a 28-point and a nine-point losses. The Timberwolves have to get back into the win column here so they aren’t down 3-1 heading back to Memphis for Game 5.