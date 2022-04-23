Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will go for the series sweep on Saturday afternoon in a road matchup with the Toronto Raptors that is set to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 76ers extended their series lead to 3-0 when Joel Embiid knocked down a 3-pointer with just seconds remaining for a 104-101 overtime victory Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 213.

76ers vs. Raptors, 2:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3

The Game 3 loss was such a gut punch that the Raptors will be unable to recover quick enough to put in a winning effort. Toronto needs to win four games in a row to advance to Round 2, and teams down 3-0 have not done well against the spread in Game 4 historically. Maybe the 76ers will come out unfocused after such a thrilling victory, but the situational advantage goes to Philadelphia, who will finish off the sweep.

Over/Under: Over 213

The last two games of this series hit the under, but let’s root for points in Game 4. Points were hard to come by in the third game of the series, but Saturday’s game has the feeling of one that will feature a little less defensive effort. The 76ers are in a great position as no team has come back from being down 3-0 in a series, so there won’t be a ton of pressure to get stops and if the Raptors get down early, there is certainly a scenario where they put in less effort on the defensive end as their season wraps up.

