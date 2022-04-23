Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Jazz on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks took control of their series against the Utah Jazz heading into Saturday’s Game 4 matchup with a 2-1 lead, and they’ve done it all without Luka Doncic. Jalen Brunson has been the star for the Mavericks, averaging 32.0 points per game in the first three games of this series as Dallas gets ready for Doncic’s return.

The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 212.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz, 4:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -5.5

Dallas could potentially get Doncic back on the floor for this contest, but the Jazz will cover this spread regardless. The Jazz have their backs against the wall and cannot afford a 3-1 series deficit, and we’ll see their best effort in front of the home crowd where Utah played really well during the regular season.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

When you combine the motivation factor for the Jazz with the Mavericks’ three-point shooting in Game 3, there’s a lot of value in this contest hitting the under. Dallas shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc on Thursday night, well above its season average, so we will certainly see a regression to the mean. These are two of the slowest teams in the NBA in terms of possessions per game as the Mavericks rank dead last in pace, while the Jazz check in at No. 24 in that category. The under is a fantastic play.

